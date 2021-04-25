OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory

Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory

Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory (REUTERS)Premium
Steep hike in fares on India-US flights after US govt's 'do not travel' advisory (REUTERS)
 2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2021, 02:57 PM IST PTI

  • Average fare for an economy class ticket on a India-US flight is around 50,000, but the fares for this week's flights are hovering around 1.5 lakh, the sources mentioned
  • High demand for tickets on India-US flights after the advisory on Thursday has led to the spike in fares, they said

Airfares on India-US flights have increased significantly since the American government's advisory to its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.

Average fare for an economy class ticket on a India-US flight is around 50,000, but the fares for this week's flights are hovering around 1.5 lakh, the sources mentioned.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

High demand for tickets on India-US flights after the advisory on Thursday has led to the spike in fares, they said.

"Many passengers want to go to US immediately as they don't want to get stuck here if further restrictions are put in place on India-US flights," said one of the sources.

Some other countries, including Germany, the UK and the UAE, have also restricted air travel from India. The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

The US government on Thursday had put India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Maldives on its Level 4 travel advisory, which means asking Americans not to travel to these countries.

Meanwhile, private chartered flights within the country are also in high demand these days, mainly for taking COVID-19 patients from smaller cities to bigger cities for better medical treatment. 

An official of a Mumbai-based charter flight operator said his planes have been busy for the last couple of days as they have been conducted continuous air ambulance flights for high net-worth individuals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore.Premium Premium

Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble to start on 26 May

2 min read . 02:52 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe.Premium Premium

Maharashtra to give covid vaccines to all its citizens for free: Nawab Malik

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on 7 February 2021Premium Premium

Death toll in avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli rises to 11

1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
MeitY asks social media platforms to remove around 100 fake postsPremium Premium

COVID: MeitY asks social media platforms to remove around 100 fake posts

2 min read . 02:52 PM IST

The price of private chartered flights have increased by up to two times, said a Delhi-based general aviation company official.

India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day taking its total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. PTI DSP SMN SMN

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout