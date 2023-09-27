Steep ticket prices limit reach of major films in small towns2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Many multiplexes kept ticket rates for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan close to ₹400 in several small towns in the second week of release, with recliners costing upwards of ₹500
NEW DELHI : While the Indian film industry is showing signs of recovery, high ticket prices in multiplexes, particularly for big-budget releases such as Jawan, are a point of concern given the possible impact on the movies’ earnings, especially in small towns of north India. Unlike south India, where ticket prices are capped, no such restriction exists in the Hindi-speaking belt. Though the premium audience in metros doesn’t mind the high prices, viewers in small towns often find it burdensome. Many multiplexes kept ticket rates for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan close to ₹400 in several small towns in the second week of release, with recliners costing upwards of ₹500. Experts believe this pricing strategy is limiting footfall despite the film’s overall box office success and is even more detrimental when applied to mid-budget films such as Dream Girl 2 that also tend to be priced above ₹350 in many cases.