'Step-motherly’ treatment for Delhi by Centre, alleges Kejriwal

'Step-motherly’ treatment for Delhi by Centre, alleges Kejriwal2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
The chief minister also spoke about the various schemes announced to realise the Budget's vision of a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.
The chief minister also spoke about the various schemes announced to realise the Budget's vision of a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the city was allocated only ₹325 crores in the Union budget 2023-24, despite paying more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the city was allocated only ₹325 crores in the Union budget 2023-24, despite paying more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year.
In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said,"Step-motherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that only ₹325 crores was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi."
In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said,"Step-motherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that only ₹325 crores was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi."
Earlier, speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal stressed that his government has been providing free education, water, power and healthcare services to citizens, but has never incurred losses, and assured that all the free schemes of the Delhi government will continue.
Earlier, speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal stressed that his government has been providing free education, water, power and healthcare services to citizens, but has never incurred losses, and assured that all the free schemes of the Delhi government will continue.
In 2014-15, the Budget outlay was ₹30,940 crore, which has now gone up to ₹78,800 crore, he said after the tabling of the financial document in the assembly.
In 2014-15, the Budget outlay was ₹30,940 crore, which has now gone up to ₹78,800 crore, he said after the tabling of the financial document in the assembly.
"This is because Delhi has an honest government. Finally, the Budget was presented today. The Delhi government's Budget for the financial year 2023-24 has something for everyone. We have so far invested heavily in education, health and electricity sectors and this will continue. This budget focuses on a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi," Kejriwal said.
"This is because Delhi has an honest government. Finally, the Budget was presented today. The Delhi government's Budget for the financial year 2023-24 has something for everyone. We have so far invested heavily in education, health and electricity sectors and this will continue. This budget focuses on a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi," Kejriwal said.
"We have achieved so much despite so many hurdles. This shows our excellent administrative skills. Delhi would have seen much more progress had it got full statehood," he said.
"We have achieved so much despite so many hurdles. This shows our excellent administrative skills. Delhi would have seen much more progress had it got full statehood," he said.
He also said that all anti-corruption measures, faceless services and doorstep delivery of services will continue.
He also said that all anti-corruption measures, faceless services and doorstep delivery of services will continue.
The chief minister also spoke about the various schemes announced to realise the Budget's vision of a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.
The chief minister also spoke about the various schemes announced to realise the Budget's vision of a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.
Under these schemes, 26 new flyovers will be constructed along with three double-decker flyovers while 1,400 kilometres of roads under the jurisdiction of the public works department will be revamped.
Under these schemes, 26 new flyovers will be constructed along with three double-decker flyovers while 1,400 kilometres of roads under the jurisdiction of the public works department will be revamped.
Talking about the double-decker flyovers, Kejriwal said vehicles will ply on the lower deck and metro rail trains on the upper deck.
Talking about the double-decker flyovers, Kejriwal said vehicles will ply on the lower deck and metro rail trains on the upper deck.
Talking about the augmentation of transport infrastructure, the chief minister said the government will be buying 1,600 new electric buses and developing three ISBTs with airport-like facilities.
Talking about the augmentation of transport infrastructure, the chief minister said the government will be buying 1,600 new electric buses and developing three ISBTs with airport-like facilities.
Kejriwal also said the country's first multi-level bus depots will be constructed and they will have bus parking at six levels.
Kejriwal also said the country's first multi-level bus depots will be constructed and they will have bus parking at six levels.