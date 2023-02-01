Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Union Finance Ministry for showing a step-motherly attitude towards the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party leader cited that despite the fact that Delhi paid more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year, the city was allocated only ₹325 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24. He also claimed that this year's budget has offered no respite from the twin problems of inflation and unemployment.

"Step-motherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than ₹1.75 lakh crore income tax last year. Out of that only ₹325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

"There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. Unfortunately, to reduce the education budget from 2.64% to 2.5%. Reducing health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This would be the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While presenting the Budget, the finance minister highlighted the numerous achievements of the Narendra Modi government since 2014, the minister said that the per capita income has more than doubled to ₹1.97 lakh. She also mentioned that the Indian economy has increased in size from the 10th to 5th largest in the world in the past nine years.

She further emphasised the mantra of "leaving no one behind" of the government, and said, "We have significantly improved our position as a well-governed and innovative country with a conducive environment for business as reflected in several global indices and have made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals."

Sitharaman, before presenting the Union Budget met the President on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following a Union Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The budget session that began on Tuesday with the President's address will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.