‘Step-motherly treatment…:’ Why Arvind Kejriwal is unhappy with Budget 2023?
Despite Delhi paying more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year, the city was allocated only ₹325 crore in the Budget, Kejriwal exclaimed
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Union Finance Ministry for showing a step-motherly attitude towards the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party leader cited that despite the fact that Delhi paid more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year, the city was allocated only ₹325 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24. He also claimed that this year's budget has offered no respite from the twin problems of inflation and unemployment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×