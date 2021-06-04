New Delhi: Vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side and steps need to be taken to bring them down, Prime minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He was chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of India’s vaccination drive. Officials gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of the vaccination drive. He reviewed the status of vaccine wastage in various states

Modi was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up. He was also apprised about the efforts undertaken to help various vaccine manufacturers ramp up production of vaccines, the prime minister office said in a statement.

The government is said that it is actively working with vaccine manufacturers and helping them in terms of facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials.

The prime minister reviewed the status of vaccination coverage in health-care workers as well as front-line workers. He also took stock the vaccination coverage in the above 45 as well as 18-44 age group.

Officials also briefed the prime minister on various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people friendly. Officials briefed prime minister on advance visibility being provided to states on vaccine availability. They also apprised the prime minister that states have been asked to pass on this information to district level so that there is no inconvenience to people.

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 22.75 crores (22,75,67,873) as per the 7 pm provisional report today. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

In the month of May, 2021, since the Liberalized vaccination Policy was introduced, a total of 7.4 crore doses were available for vaccination, the union health ministry said. Out of these, 1.85 crore doses were earmarked for procurement by the private hospitals. The private hospitals have been able to procure 1.29 crore doses in the month of May 2021, out of which they have administered 22 lakh doses. These numbers translate into over 17% are yet received by the hospitals, the union health ministry said in a statement.

