Steps need to be taken to bring vaccine wastage down: PM Modi

In the month of May, 2021, since the Liberalized vaccination Policy was introduced, a total of 7.4 crore doses were available for vaccination, the union health ministry said. Out of these, 1.85 crore doses were earmarked for procurement by the private hospitals. The private hospitals have been able to procure 1.29 crore doses in the month of May 2021, out of which they have administered 22 lakh doses. These numbers translate into over 17% are yet received by the hospitals, the union health ministry said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}