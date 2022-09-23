Sterling and Wilson Solar signs MoU with Nigerian govt

The MoU is for the development, design, construction, and commissioning of solar PV power plants aggregating 961 MWp at five different locations in Nigeria along with battery energy storage systems with total installed capacity of 455 MWh.
New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigerian government, along with its consortium partner Sun Africa, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The MoU is for the development, design, construction, and commissioning of solar PV power plants aggregating 961 MWp at five different locations in Nigeria along with battery energy storage systems (BESS) with total installed capacity of 455 MWh.
These projects will ultimately be owned and operated by Niger Delta Power Holding Company, a Nigerian Government owned entity. Financing for these projects are under negotiations between US EXIM, ING and the Government of Nigeria.
Amit Jain - Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “Africa has shown great progress in the development of its solar energy markets over the last few years. SWRE, having contributed the maximum solar capacity in Africa with a portfolio of over 1 GWp, stands tall as a renewable player in this region."
“Solar combined with energy storage is going to be the future of power generation in Africa and we, along with our partner Sun Africa, are proud to be associated with this landmark project that will lay the foundation of Nigeria’s transition to clean energy,“ Jain added.
SWRE, part of the Sterling and Wilson Group, entered the African market in 2015 with its first international project of 90 MWp in De Aar, South Africa. The company is one of the largest solar EPC players in the region with a strong portfolio of over 1 GWp spread across seven countries, it said.
