New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Monday announced that it has commissioned its green energy corridor project – Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project Limited – in Gujarat, which aims to deliver over 5,000 MW renewable energy from Bhuj and Kutch to the national grid.

Built with an investment of ₹2,024 crore, this inter-state transmission connects the 765/400 kV substation at Lakadia to Vadodara through a 335 km long 765 kV double-circuit transmission line.

“With 812 towers spanning seven districts in Gujarat, this power transmission corridor is also one of the largest transmission corridors built in India till date," said a media release.

It added that the project forms a critical part of the world’s largest 30,000-MW hybrid renewable energy park coming up in Kutch.

“It has been a challenging journey, but we have been successful in unlocking 5000 MW of green power for the nation that will accelerate India’s RE vision of 500GW by 2030," said Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power.

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with projects covering approximately 14,602 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.