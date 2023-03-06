Sterlite Power commissions green energy corridor project in Gujarat1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Built with an investment of ₹2,024 crore, this inter-state transmission connects the substation at Lakadia to Vadodara through a 335 km long 765 kV double-circuit transmission line.
New Delhi: Sterlite Power on Monday announced that it has commissioned its green energy corridor project – Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project Limited – in Gujarat, which aims to deliver over 5,000 MW renewable energy from Bhuj and Kutch to the national grid.
