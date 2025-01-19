Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple CEO, is drawn to Sanatan Dharma during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Influenced by Hindu teachings, she seeks to learn its traditions, showcasing a journey from materialism to spiritual inclusion amidst a diverse gathering of devotees.

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, has been spending the last few days at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Deeply influenced by Hindu teachings, Powell Jobs expressed her desire to embrace Sanatan Dharma and learn its traditions, according to her spiritual leader and Guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri, who shared the news on Friday.

“We initiated her on 14th January, on Makar Sankranti, at 10:10 pm. One year ago, on 18th February, she was given the name Kamala and assigned a 'Gotra'... She had reached the pinnacle of materialism. Now she wants to join Sanatan Dharma and wants to learn her tradition by joining her Guru. She is composed, simple, and is not arrogant. She stayed in the 'Shivir' for 4 days like a common devotee... About 50 personal servants and staff came with her in two big planes... She is a pure vegetarian; she does not eat garlic or onion..." said Swami Kailashanand Giri.

With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.

Foreign devotees from various parts of the world gathered to sing bhajans, blending into the devotional ambience. They sang 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' and 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram,' adding their voices to the sacred chants of the gathering.

At the Sangam, crores of pilgrims from across the country, representing different castes, classes, and languages, are participating in the age-old tradition of Kalpavas. Rich or poor, traders or officials, men, women, or transgender individuals, everyone forgets their differences and unites in the spirit of devotion, taking a holy dip at the confluence.

Maa Ganga and the Mahakumbh make no distinctions--welcoming all, from urban dwellers to rural pilgrims and people from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Kerala, and beyond. For ages, this tradition of unity and equality has been upheld on the banks of the Sangam, symbolizing the timeless essence of Sanatan Dharma. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh stands as the ultimate example of a festival that embodies unity, equality, and harmony, showcasing the spirit of inclusion and oneness in its purest form.