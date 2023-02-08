Stiff fines on the way for violation of competition law
The idea is to levy penalty as a percentage of the offending company’s global revenue or income, rather than the current practice of levying a part of the ‘local or relevant market’ revenue as penalty.
New Delhi: The central government is likely to introduce further changes to the Competition Amendment Bill 2022, which is pending in the Lok Sabha, to steeply increase penalties for anti-competitive practices, said a person informed about government discussions on the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×