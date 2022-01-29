Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  'Still critical': Hospital treating Covid positive Sandhya Mukhopadhyay shares update

‘Still critical’: Hospital treating Covid positive Sandhya Mukhopadhyay shares update

1 min read . 05:57 PM IST Livemint

  • The nonagenarian has ischemic heart disease and was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
  • The hospital also confirmed that her condition has improved

KOLKATA : Prima Donna of Bengali music Sandhya Mukhopadhyay is still critical and is on oxygen support, the private hospital where the noted singer is being treated confirmed on Saturday. 

The nonagenarian has ischemic heart disease and was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. 

The hospital also confirmed that her condition has improved. 

"The singer has an irregular heart rhythm for which she is on medicines, and is being given medication to keep up her blood pressure," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

"She has multi-organ dysfunction and is on oxygen support. Her mentation (mental activity) is clear and she is communicating well. Presently, she is taking food orally. Her overall clinical status is stable but critical," it added.

Mukhopadhyay was initially admitted to SSKM hospital as her health condition deteriorated on Thursday morning after she fell in the bathroom of her residence the previous day. However, she was shifted to a private facility after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the singer at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

The Bengali singer had declined the the Padma Shri award earlier this week. 

A classical and semi-classical singer, Mukhopadhyay sang for numerous Bengali and Hindi films and worked with music directors such as SD Burman, Madan Mohan, Naushad, Anil Biswas and Salil Chaudhury.

