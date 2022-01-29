This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The hospital also confirmed that her condition has improved.
"The singer has an irregular heart rhythm for which she is on medicines, and is being given medication to keep up her blood pressure," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.
"She has multi-organ dysfunction and is on oxygen support. Her mentation (mental activity) is clear and she is communicating well. Presently, she is taking food orally. Her overall clinical status is stable but critical," it added.
Mukhopadhyay was initially admitted to SSKM hospital as her health condition deteriorated on Thursday morning after she fell in the bathroom of her residence the previous day. However, she was shifted to a private facility after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the singer at the state-run SSKM Hospital.
The Bengali singer had declined the the Padma Shri award earlier this week.