Noting that we are still in the middle of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the countries are at very different stages of how they are in dealing with the virus. An official also said since the virus is still evolving, the countries need to be ready for what comes next.

During a question and answer session, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, at the global level, we are still in the middle of the pandemic but the countries are at very different stages of where they are in dealing with the virus.

“The reason that they are at different stages is because they have different access to tools. However, basic immunity has increased across the world it is because of the high vaccination rate."

The virus is still evolving and changing and so all countries need to be more agile and need to be ready for what comes next.

Speaking about the reasons, Kerkhove said - Current & previous control strategies; Current epi & variant emergence; Pop demographics & severity risk factors; and Pop level immunity

Countries face different situations, challenges and scenarios for ending the emergency phase of the #COVID19 pandemic



Reasons include:

➡️Current & previous control strategies

➡️Current epi & variant emergence

➡️Pop demographics & severity risk factors

➡️Pop level immunity

… https://t.co/s2xDN10sXQ — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) April 29, 2022

The health agency, earlier this week, a dramatic drop in testing for Covid-19 has left the world blind to the virus's continuing rampage and its potentially dangerous mutations.

The UN health agency said that reported Covid cases and deaths had been dropping dramatically.

"Last week, just over 15 thousand deaths were reported to WHO -- the lowest weekly total since March 2020," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

While this is "a very welcome trend," he warned that the declining numbers could also be a result of significant cuts in testing for the virus.

"This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution," Tedros said.