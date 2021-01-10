Still not filed your Income Tax Returns? Extended deadline ends today

'Not filed your ITR for AY2020-21 yet? Please do not miss the extended due date of 10th, January 2021,' the income tax department said in a tweet

The extended deadline for individual taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITR) ends today, 10, January 2021. The deadline for filing tax returns by businesses too was extended till February 15, the finance ministry said in a statement. "Not Filed your ITR for AY2020-21 yet? Please do not miss the extended due date of 10th, January 2021. File your ITR NOW by visiting http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in," the income tax department said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, more than 5.64 crore Income Tax Returns for 2019-20 fiscal (the assessment year 2020-21) were filed till 9 January 2021. "Here are the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 5,03,415 ITRs have been filed up to 1200 hrs today & 1,56,473 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr," the tax department tweeted.

This was the third time that the government has extended the deadline to file ITR - first from the normal deadline of 31 July to 30 November 2020, and then to 31 December 2020.

The extension of the deadline till January 10 is for filing ITR for 2019-20 fiscal year (2020-21 assessment year) and is for those individuals whose accounts are not required to be audited and who usually file their income tax return using ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms, as applicable, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the income tax department has issued a new e-calendar for the year 2021 having a list of all the important tax-related deadlines.