‘Still waiting for Kejriwal’s…': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Delhi CM's job vows

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he was still waiting for an invitation from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who, while addressing a rally in Guwahati on April 2, invited Sarma for lunch at his residence in the national capital. This came a day after the Assam CM threatened him with a defamation case.

"I am still waiting for the invitation from Kejriwal. I want to demystify how 12 lakh employment is possible while the sanctioned staff strength of the Delhi government is only 1.5 lakh. I want to ask him that question," Sarma said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

“So, that mystery I have to unravel. He should not say at the end that those were private jobs. I have taken it as a national pride and prestige issue that no politician speaks untruth from Assam's soil," he said.

Sarma added, “He (Kejriwal) has given free electricity, that is a fact. But non-factual things should not be uttered in Assam, thinking of our people as fools. We have to show them that we are also intelligent people."

At the rally, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Kejriwal promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if the AAP is voted to power in the northeastern state, maintaining that his government has provided employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma on Sunday also said that he will be filing a defamation suit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet linking him to the Adani Group.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it is a defamatory tweet. So once Prime Minister goes back from Assam we will respond to the tweet and definitely, there will be a defamation case in Guwahati," he said.

(With PTI inputs)