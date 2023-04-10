‘Still waiting for Kejriwal’s…': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Delhi CM's job vows

‘Still waiting for Kejriwal’s…': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Delhi CM's job vows2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if the AAP is voted to power in the northeastern state, maintaining that his government has provided employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he was still waiting for an invitation from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who, while addressing a rally in Guwahati on April 2, invited Sarma for lunch at his residence in the national capital. This came a day after the Assam CM threatened him with a defamation case.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×