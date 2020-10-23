Stimulus 3.0 should focus on infra: NITI Aayog V-C

The next round of economic stimulus measures may focus on infrastructure projects that can be executed quickly, which can lead to sustainable recovery, federal policy think tank NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), an advocacy platform, Kumar said signs of economic recovery in August and September were “quite smart" and indicated that the economic contraction in this fiscal year may not be as bad as was being expected. NITI Aayog would suggest that the focus should be on infrastructure projects for the next round of stimulus, rather than helicopter money.

Kumar welcomed economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj’s statement on Wednesday on the need for more steps to support the economy. Kumar said infrastructure projects with a short gestation period can help facilitate quick capital spending with a strong multiplier effect. “What you want at the moment is not something that is one off. We are not looking at helicopter money. We are looking at stimulus which can sustain growth and give legs to the recovery. I am hoping that the ministry of finance is focused in the same direction," said Kumar.

Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank and president of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said government spending has to be increased dramatically in healthcare, education and sustainability in addition to infrastructure.

Earlier in the week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the door was not shut on another round of stimulus. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, too, said the central bank was constantly striving to be innovative in announcing measures to boost liquidity and to aid the economic recovery in sync with the fiscal policy.

Kumar said railway station redevelopment was one such example, which can get off the ground quickly. Many economists have said that infrastructure projects could be the antidote to economic contraction as such projects can deliver a multiplier effect. Kumar said the government has the ability to monitor such projects on a real-time basis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via