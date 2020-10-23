Stimulus 3.0 should focus on infra: NITI Aayog V-C

Kumar welcomed economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj’s statement on Wednesday on the need for more steps to support the economy. Kumar said infrastructure projects with a short gestation period can help facilitate quick capital spending with a strong multiplier effect. “What you want at the moment is not something that is one off. We are not looking at helicopter money. We are looking at stimulus which can sustain growth and give legs to the recovery. I am hoping that the ministry of finance is focused in the same direction," said Kumar.