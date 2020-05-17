Stimulus: 5th tranche focusses on MGNREGA, health, education, businesses

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said a series of measures focussing on rural jobs, health, education and support to states and businesses are part of the last tranche of the ₹20 trillion economic package announced to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said a series of measures focussing on rural jobs, health, education and support to states and businesses are part of the last tranche of the ₹20 trillion economic package announced to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

“Today, our attempt is to make sure, the environment is correct for protecting businesses. Today’s measures cover the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, health in rural and urban areas, education, businesses and covid-19, decriminalisation of Companies Act, ease of doing business and related matters, public sector enterprises related matters, state governments and resources related to state governments," Sitharaman said giving the contours of the tranche of the package.

“Today, our attempt is to make sure, the environment is correct for protecting businesses. Today’s measures cover the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, health in rural and urban areas, education, businesses and covid-19, decriminalisation of Companies Act, ease of doing business and related matters, public sector enterprises related matters, state governments and resources related to state governments," Sitharaman said giving the contours of the tranche of the package. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“It is now important to give every support in the changed era when livelihood also needs to be supported," the minister said.

Sitharaman referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on finding opportunities in crises. “Land labour, liquidity and law have been emphasised (by the Prime Minister) to make a self-reliant India," she said.

The government on Saturday announced plans for liberalising the mining, defence production and aerospace industries in a bid to make investments easier in the post-Covid-19 world.

Sitharaman said direct benefit transfer scheme had been implemented by the Modi administration with a missionary zeal, which enabled the government to quickly give income support to farmers by transferring money to their bank accounts. As of 16 May, the minister said, 8.19 crore PM Kisan beneficiaries had received ₹16,394 crores.

India is expected further open up the economy from Monday with the third phase of the national lockdown meant to check the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak coming to an end on Sunday.