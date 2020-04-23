NEW DELHI : A key economic advisory council of the Union government will meet this week to brainstorm the public spending needed to revive the economy amid mounting demands for a fiscal stimulus.

The council, led by Fifteenth Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh, will over two days, starting Thursday, deliberate on the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on economic growth in this fiscal year and the next, and possible assumptions for tax buoyancy and revenue during the period.

On the public expenditure front, the council will discuss ways to shore up the economy, with state governments pitching for a host of measures, including greater flexibility to borrow and spend, to help tide over the crisis.

Corporates have been asking for a ₹9-10 trillion stimulus package, a suggestion first made in a Mint editorial on 29 March. Companies believe that such a package along with tax concessions would ensure greater liquidity for small businesses and cash in the hands of the poor, helping drive demand for goods and services.

They have also sought policy measures that may include longer loan repayment moratorium for small businesses and suspension of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for companies for six months.

The finance ministry has indicated that it is working on a support package for the worst-hit segments of the economy, such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which may include liquidity support as well as quick processing of tax refunds and other dues from the government, while a larger stimulus package may be looked at in due course.

People squat and maintain social distancing as they wait outside a bank to withdraw money during the ongoing lockdown on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

The government will roll out relief measures in a calibrated manner, rather than in one big bang stimulus, finance ministry’s principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said on Wednesday.

Given the uncertainty around how the pandemic may play out, it may not be feasible to precisely quantify how much fiscal stimulus may be sufficient to stimulate the economy, said D.K. Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Ltd. “Calibrating the fiscal support measures, starting with a package for the worst hit segments is good, but it will have to be topped up in both scale and scope," said Joshi.

Crisil has forecast a 1.8% growth for FY21 and expects FY20 growth to be below the official estimate of 5%.

Several economists have endorsed the government scaling up its spending to help revitalize the economy, including by monetizing a portion of its debt. “In the case of badly-hit service industries, we may have to intervene to avoid widespread and large insolvencies arising out of severe cash and liquidity crunch, which these firms may face if the pandemic-induced sharp decline in demand persists. All of this has to be done in line with the principle of cutting the coat according to availability of the cloth," Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog said in an interview published in Mint on 12 April.

States were facing a funds crunch due to sluggish growth that had set in before the coronavirus outbreak. This intensified with the lockdown since 25 March. Besides the decline in goods and services tax collections due to the fall in consumption, states are also likely to feel the pinch of the Centre’s fiscal woes as they are eligible for 42% of the Union government’s pool of divisible tax revenue.

A sharp dip in consumption of fuel as well as the ban on liquor sales are also hitting state coffers. Tax collection from auto fuels accounts for about one-third of states’ overall revenue receipts.