Stimulus package in the works; reforms to follow: Amitabh Kant

Federal policy think tank Niti Aayog’s chief executive Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday that the government was giving shape to a stimulus package which will be followed by a raft of reforms that will help India capture opportunities emerging in the post-Coronavirus world.

Kant in a video-conversation with experts and industry executives on the strategy for India to tap new opportunities in the post-Covid 19 world said that the proposed reforms will seek to make India a global hub in manufacturing and exports.

“The government will come out with a package. This will be accompanied by reforms across a whole range of areas, but the key there is to make India a manufacture and export hub. Digital payments should drive financial inclusion. Health care should become truly digital. India will have to use technology to leapfrog," Kant said with the disclaimer that he does not wish to pre-empt the government’s announcement about a stimulus package.

He also said that the government was working on making ports more efficient for exports and imports and in creating zones where investors could set up facilities for exports without being constrained by archaic laws related to land and labour. Kant also indicated that investments above a baseline will be incentivised and that the government was working on further digitising and liberalising export import procedures. New schemes to promote textile making and production of auto components are also in the offing, Kant said.

Kant said that the areas that hold big opportunities for India includes artificial intelligence and mobility. He said that rapid transformation will take place in transportation sector, telecom communication, genomics, education and artificial intelligence. He said production of lithium ion batteries was another area which holds promise for domestic production even if it means importing raw materials.

Kant’s mention of a stimulus package comes at a time business leaders are eagerly awaiting government support to tide over a severe liquidity crisis due to loss of business during the national lockdown since 25 March. Business leaders and experts have sought a ₹10 trillion package, which could give liquidity support for businesses and funds to the poor that could boost demand for goods and services. India is gradually opening up its economy but how remaining restrictions on movement will be lifted will depend to a large extent on how the pandemic evolves.

