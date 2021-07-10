Around 200 farmers will hold protests near parliament from 22 July onwards, said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday.

"If the Centre wants discussion on farm laws, we're ready for talks. But, if talks do not happen or reap fruitful results, then from July 22 onwards, 200 of our people will hold protests near parliament," Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further sought an "impartial" probe into the violence that broke out during a tractor rally by the farmers on Republic Day.

"Is there any agency here that can conduct an impartial investigation? If not, should we take this matter to the UN?" asked Tikait.

He, however, clarified that the farmers had never talked about going to the UN over the farm laws and have only brought it up in relation to the violence.

"We had not said that we will take up the issue of new farm bills at the United Nations. We had only responded to a question over the January 26 incident," Tikait said.

The leader had earlier said that the farmers are ready to resume talks with the government on the contentious farm laws but made it clear that the discussions should be held without conditions.

Tikait was responding to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks where he said the government is ready to hold talks with the protesting farmers to discuss other options.

"They are imposing conditions that we should go to them for talks. They say that they can amend the laws but will not scrap them. Farmers have not been protesting for eight months so that they can follow the government's orders. If the government wants to talk, they can talk, but no conditions should be imposed," Tikait said.

Prior to this, Tomar had appealed to farmer unions to end the deadlock and hold discussions with the government on the farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since 26 November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

on 26 January, a clash had broken out between the farmers and Delhi police after a section of the protesters diverted from the designated route and went into the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police has till now filed two charge sheets in connection with the violence.

