Updated: 10 Jul 2021, 01:46 PM IST
The leader had earlier said that the farmers are ready to resume talks with the government on the contentious farm laws but made it clear that the discussions should be held without conditions
Around 200 farmers will hold protests near parliament from 22 July onwards, said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday.
"If the Centre wants discussion on farm laws, we're ready for talks. But, if talks do not happen or reap fruitful results, then from July 22 onwards, 200 of our people will hold protests near parliament," Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.
"They are imposing conditions that we should go to them for talks. They say that they can amend the laws but will not scrap them. Farmers have not been protesting for eight months so that they can follow the government's orders. If the government wants to talk, they can talk, but no conditions should be imposed," Tikait said.
Prior to this, Tomar had appealed to farmer unions to end the deadlock and hold discussions with the government on the farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since 26 November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
on 26 January, a clash had broken out between the farmers and Delhi police after a section of the protesters diverted from the designated route and went into the Red Fort.
The Delhi Police has till now filed two charge sheets in connection with the violence.
