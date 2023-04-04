On account of the Mahavir Jayanti festival getting celebrated across the nation, there will be no trading activity at the stock market today. Trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 4th April 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti.

So, those who are confused about whether today, the share market is open or not, they are informed that there will be no action on NSE and BSE today.

According to stock market holiday 2023, which is available on the BSE website mentioned above, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading in Currency Derivative Segment will also remain suspended today.

As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, this is the first stock market holiday this month. In April, there will be two more stock market holidays falling on 7th April, and 14th of April.

On 7th April 2023, stock market will remain closed for Good Friday whereas on 14th April 2023, stock market will remained closed for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Additionally, the stock market exchanges also remain closed on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock market holidays in coming months

On May 1, the BSE and NSE will remain closed for Maharashtra Day, while in June trading will be suspended for Bakri Id celebrations on the 28th. There is no official holiday in the month of July.

Trading will also be closed on August 15 as India celebrates the completion of 75 years of freedom from British rule. The bourses will close for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, followed by another holiday on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti. Later in October the stock markets will close for Dussehra on October 24.

The month of November has two official holidays, as well as the provision of muhurat trading on the 12th for Diwali and Laxmi Puja. The timings have not been notified yet. Diwali Balipratipada will be marked on November 14, followed by Gurunanak Jayanti on November 27. The final holiday of the year will fall on December 25 as many mark Christmas.

The NSE and BSE with both remain shut for 15 days this year, with trading for the ‘currency derivatives segment’ and ‘NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo’ remaining closed for a total of 19 days. Gudhipadwa (March 22), Buddha Pournima (May 05), Parsi New Year (August 16) and Id-E-Milad (September 28) are the additional trading holidays for this segment.