Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut for Mahavir Jayanti today2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 06:01 AM IST
This is the first stock market holiday this month. In April, there will be two more stock market holidays falling on 7th April, and 14th of April.
On account of the Mahavir Jayanti festival getting celebrated across the nation, there will be no trading activity at the stock market today. Trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Tuesday i.e. 4th April 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti.
