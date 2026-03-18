Stock Market holiday: Will BSE, NSE remain closed for trading from 19-21 March for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid-ul-Fitr?

Stock Market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain open during several festivals this week, including Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-ul-Fitr, as these occasions are not part of the official trading holiday list of the stock exchanges.

According to the holiday calendars of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), there are no trading holidays between 19 March and 21 March due to festivals or regional observances, with only the regular weekend break on Saturday accounting for market closure.

Markets will remain open on 19 and 20 March, while 21 March is a non-trading day only because it falls on a Saturday. Trading across segments, such as equities, derivatives, currency and commodities, will otherwise continue as usual.

Upcoming festivals Ugadi will be celebrated on 19 March this year, marking the New Year in several southern states of the country. The festival holds particular significance in states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr in India is likely to be observed on Friday, 20 March, following the sighting of the crescent moon in Gulf countries on Wednesday. The occasion is celebrated one day after the moon is sighted.

While these festivals are widely celebrated in different parts of India, stock market holidays are determined by a pre-defined exchange calendar, and not all public or regional holidays result in trading closures. As a result, investors and traders should not assume that markets will shut down during every major festival period.

Stock market holidays in 2026 In the holiday calendar release last year, the stock exchanges announced 15 trading holidays in 2026. So far, the market has observed only three trading holidays, including the Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra, Republic Day, and Holi.

March remains a holiday-heavy month for the Indian stock market, with three trading sessions shut apart from regular weekend breaks. This month, both BSE and NSE will remain closed on account of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

The market will remain closed for Shri Ram Navami on Thursday, 26 March, and for Shri Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, 31 March.

Looking ahead, April and May will each have two trading holidays, followed by one holiday in June. There will be no market holidays in July and August. Meanwhile, September and December will have one holiday each, while October and November will see two trading holidays respectively.