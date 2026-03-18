Stock Market holiday: Will BSE, NSE remain closed for trading from 19-21 March for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid-ul-Fitr?

Stock Market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain open during several festivals this week, including Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-ul-Fitr, as these occasions are not part of the official trading holiday list of the stock exchanges.

According to the holiday calendars of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), there are no trading holidays between 19 March and 21 March due to festivals or regional observances, with only the regular weekend break on Saturday accounting for market closure.

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Markets will remain open on 19 and 20 March, while 21 March is a non-trading day only because it falls on a Saturday. Trading across segments, such as equities, derivatives, currency and commodities, will otherwise continue as usual.

Upcoming festivals Ugadi will be celebrated on 19 March this year, marking the New Year in several southern states of the country. The festival holds particular significance in states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr in India is likely to be observed on Friday, 20 March, following the sighting of the crescent moon in Gulf countries on Wednesday. The occasion is celebrated one day after the moon is sighted.

While these festivals are widely celebrated in different parts of India, stock market holidays are determined by a pre-defined exchange calendar, and not all public or regional holidays result in trading closures. As a result, investors and traders should not assume that markets will shut down during every major festival period.

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Stock market holidays in 2026 In the holiday calendar release last year, the stock exchanges announced 15 trading holidays in 2026. So far, the market has observed only three trading holidays, including the Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra, Republic Day, and Holi.

March remains a holiday-heavy month for the Indian stock market, with three trading sessions shut apart from regular weekend breaks. This month, both BSE and NSE will remain closed on account of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

The market will remain closed for Shri Ram Navami on Thursday, 26 March, and for Shri Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, 31 March.

Looking ahead, April and May will each have two trading holidays, followed by one holiday in June. There will be no market holidays in July and August. Meanwhile, September and December will have one holiday each, while October and November will see two trading holidays respectively.

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Hence, traders and investors are advised to keep a consistent track of the official holiday schedule in order to plan their trades effectively and avoid confusion about non-trading days.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.