Stock market investors lose 4 lakh crore in today's meltdown: 10 updates

8) Meanwhile, several markets in Asia and Europe were closed on Monday. U.S. equity futures, however, declined amid a rise in oil prices due to the deepening crisis in Ukraine. Asian markets ended lower today the Chinese government warned of economic "significant challenges" ahead even as figures showed world's second largest economy grew at 4.8% in the first quarter of this year, up from up from 4% in the final months of 2021. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 ended down more than 1%.