Varun Beverages shares in focus as stock trades ex-bonus

“The board of directors has considered and approved the bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1 (One) equity share of ₹10/- each for every 2 (Two) equity shares of ₹10/- each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot i.e. in compliance with the applicable laws," Varun Beverages had informed in an exchange filing in April.