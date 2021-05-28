{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Health has informed that states and union territories have a stock of more than 1.84 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine as of May 28. It added that the Government of India will deliver 3 lakh additional doses to the states and UTs within the next three days.

The Ministry of Health has informed that states and union territories have a stock of more than 1.84 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine as of May 28. It added that the Government of India will deliver 3 lakh additional doses to the states and UTs within the next three days.

"A total of 1,84,92,677 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. And, 3,20,380 more doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," the Union Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the health ministry, the central government has so far provided, through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement, more than 22.46 crore doses to states and UTs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, is 20,48,04,853 doses, according to data available till 8 AM on Friday.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost, the health ministry added.

It further said that the Centre has been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1.

Under the strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It would continue to make these doses available to the states free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}