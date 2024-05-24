Rameshwaram Cafe said the expired goods were not meant for consumption but to be discarded.

Telangana authorities found expired stocks of Urad dal and some dairy items on the premises of the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad. The restaurant later issued a clarification saying that the expired goods were meant to be discarded and not consumed.

The Hyderabad restaurant is a branch of Bengaluru's iconic Rameshwaram Cafe, which witnessed a low-intensity bomb earlier this year, leaving 10 people injured.

The Food Safety Commissioner of Telangana in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night shared the exact quantities of the expired items and their worth in rupees.

“Task force team has conducted inspections in the Madhapur area on 23.05.2024. The Rameshwaram Cafe Urad Dal (100Kg) stock found expired in Mar'24 worth ₹16K. Nandini Curd (10kg), Milk (8L) worth ₹700 found expired. Above items discarded on the spot," the post read.

Rameshwaram Cafe then issued a statement on Friday saying that the management has taken note of the observations made by the authorities for its Hyderabad outlet and is already looking into the matter. An internal inquiry has been ordered to verify the facts and take stock of each outlet.

"The stocks found were sealed and unattended, meant for dispatch and not for consumption," the statement issued by the founders of The Rameshwaram Cafe, Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao, said.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain further said it also ordered hygiene and standard checks for all its outlets across the states and wanted to convey its strong commitment towards providing consumers with the best in the category.

Assuring cooperation with the authorities, the statement said the restaurant has not received any show cause notice from the officials concerned.

The management said it is fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of servicing, hygiene and safety and welfare of the consumers.

(With PTI inputs)

