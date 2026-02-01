‘Stocks of BSE are in red’: Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi on ‘special thing’ about Budget 2026

Slamming the Union Budget 2026-27, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday said the central government has completely failed to meet the expectations.

Taking a dig at the Budget, she commented that the special thing about it is that all BSE stocks declined.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The special thing about the budget is that all the stocks of the BSE are in red. The government has completely failed to meet the expectations from the budget. I was expecting that this budget would give a direction to face the economic challenges in the country. There is no relief for the common man.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

Failed to inspire public confidence, says Aaditya Thackeray Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray stated that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026-27 failed to inspire public confidence regarding economic volatility, while simultaneously overlooking Maharashtra, the primary contributor to the national exchequer.

In a social media post on X, the former Maharashtra minister criticized the BJP administration, suggesting it would be a genuine "gift" to the country if the government focused on challenges beyond electoral cycles.

"Maharashtra, the largest contributor to the Union government's treasury, is not even an afterthought. Be it GDP, GST, Income Tax, Maharashtra is the largest contributor and proportionally most ignored," Aaditya Thackeray wrote in his post.

He remarked that the Budget is intended to represent the interests of the entire country. Given that the nation is a collection of states, he argued that the BJP has fundamentally altered these governance norms over the previous decade.

Thackeray requested further transparency concerning the proposed high-speed rail corridors linking Mumbai and Pune with seven other urban centres, specifically questioning whether the central or state government is responsible for financing these growth connectors.

The Sena (UBT) leader also condemned the plan for developing city economic regions (CERs), which includes a suggested grant of ₹5,000 crore per region over five years. This declaration serves as a major joke following the conclusion of a "failed Smart City programme" that lasted over 10 years without providing clarity, he noted.

"The FM has conveniently ignored to instil any confidence in citizens over the economic instability, geopolitics and the falling rupee that her party once caused national chaos over," he said.