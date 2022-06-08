Pharma stock may rally over 27% as brokerage sees upside2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 09:02 AM IST
- Gland Pharma remains on track to deliver growth, the brokerage said
Gland Pharma remains on track to deliver growth, but at the same time, it continues to be vigilant about not being over dependent on a specific geography (United States), said brokerage Nirmal Bang in a note as it hosted the Gland Pharma management at its Annual Investor Conference to discuss the company’s business outlook.