Pharma stock may rally over 27% as brokerage sees upside

“Gland Pharma does not see significant enhancement in opex on account of CDMO business going forward given that costs have already been absorbed in 4QFY22. Capex for FY23 should be ~Rs3,000mn. Capex will focus on building capacity, with FY24 being the year in which small orders will start trickling in for the company. Gland Pharma expects a gestation period of 3-5 years before the CDMO business starts to have a meaningful impact on the company’s margins," Nirmal Bang added.