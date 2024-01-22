Stone pelting on procession in Thane district hours after group clash

Miscreants in Thane district pelted stones on a procession that was taken out /on the occasion of the Ram temple idol consecration in Ayodhya on Monday evening. This is the second incident of violence in the district in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile,13 persons were detained for an alleged assault on a group of persons taking out a vehicle rally in the Mira Bhayander area adjoining Mumbai on the eve of the Ram Temple idol consecration in Ayodhya. Tension gripped the area at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when a group of 10 to 12 people in three cars and on as many motorcycles were taking out a rally from Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayandar police jurisdiction and chanting slogans in praise of Lord Ram, ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Several relatives of these 13 persons protested in front of Naya Nagar police station and Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain was seen soothing frayed tempers.

He told the kin of the arrested persons that police was doing its job and action would be taken only against those found to have taken part in the clash.

An official at the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said the stone pelting was reported from Naya Nagar police station limits, where the group clash took place during a rally comprising cars and other vehicles and taken out on the eve of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

MBVV additional police commissioner Sreekanth Phatak asked people of the township to maintain peace and said action was being taken against those involved in the incidents.

He asked people not believe in rumours and warned against putting up social media posts that are provocative or could disrupt peace by creating feuds among communities.

CCTV footage was being checked to nab the culprits, he said, adding that police rushed to site of Sunday's clash immediately and brought the situation under control.

*With Agency Inputs

