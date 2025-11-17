Stone quarry collapse in UP's Sonbhadra—Death toll rises to 4; MP Kharwar claims illegal mining run by mafia

Three additional bodies were pulled from the debris of a collapsed stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, raising the death toll to four, an official said on Monday. According to Sonbhadra District Magistrate BN Singh, the recoveries were made during the night between Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Robertsganj MP, Chotelal Kharwar, alleged that the mine was illegally run by mafia in collusion with the local police.

"One body was recovered in the night. The deceased was identified as Indrajit (30), a resident of Panari, Obra. The other two bodies have not been identified and efforts are on to identify them," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the spot in the Billi Markundi mining area after the collapse on Saturday evening, said, "Around a dozen labourers might be trapped under the debris".

Varanasi Zone ADG Piyush Mordia said on Sunday that the removal of debris is slow because many large boulders are obstructing the clearing work. Sonbhadra SP Abhishek Verma had earlier stated that they received information about the collapse around 4:30 pm on Saturday at the Obra Police Station.

According to the caller, multiple workers became trapped beneath the rubble after part of a stone quarry run by Krishna Mining Works gave way.

The police have booked the owner of Krishna Mining Works and his business partners, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, both residents of Obra, on the complaint of Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Parsoi Tola, who said his two brothers are trapped under the rubble, the SP said.

The three are yet to be arrested.

Gond visited the location along with district officials. Gond noted that the precise number of trapped workers remains uncertain, adding, "The district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officials are at the spot, and relief operations are underway. I am also present here and every possible effort is being made."

Commenting on the incident, the minister said, “The circumstances under which the mine was operating will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. We stand with the families of the victims.” Gond further stated that ex-gratia compensation would be provided to those affected. "This is a very sad incident," he said.

'One or two such incidents occur every month in this region' Kharwar mentioned, “There is a possibility that 12 to 15 people are trapped under the stones. Tribals are being killed in many ways, and large-scale illegal mining is being carried out in this area. One or two such incidents occur every month in this region, but how the mining mafia manages everything remains unknown."

The MP claimed that unlawful mining was taking place with the cooperation of certain police and administrative officials. He further said that police prevented him from visiting the families of the workers trapped in the mine.