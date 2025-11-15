Stone quarry collapses in Sonbhadra's Billi Markundi village in Uttar Pradesh, several labourers trapped

A portion of a stone quarry here collapsed, trapping some labourers under the rubble in Sonbhadra on Sunday, officials said.

Teams of the NDRF and SDRF have left Mirzapur to carry out rescue operations at the site in Billi Markundi village, they said, PTI reported.

District Magistrate B N Singh said a wall inside the Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers. "Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry. Rescue efforts are underway," Singh said.

The exact number of people trapped is still unknown, the DM said.