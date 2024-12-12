Stones were pelted during the screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, claimed ABVP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ABVP said that some people started pelting stones from the outside when hundreds of students were watching the movie.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also claimed that some students were injured in the incident.

"ABVP organised screening of movie "Sabarmati Report" at Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU. However, stones were thrown at students who were watching the movie. The also tore the posters," said ABVP JNU in a post on X.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the university administration or the students' union.

"A few students have received minor injuries. The screening was stopped for a while, but it was resumed after some time," reported PTI quoting Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, president of JNU's AVBP wing said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several members of his Cabinet and NDA MPs watched 'The Sabarmati Report', which claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony.

Veteran actor Jeetendra and Raashii Khanna, who has a key role in the movie, were among the some members of the audience.

Vikrant Massey, who played the lead protagonist, said it was a different experience watching the movie with Modi that cannot be expressed in words. He expressed his delight and appealed to the people to watch the film. This experience was the highest point in his career, he added.