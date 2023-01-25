Stones pelted at JNU students watching BBC documentary on phones

Stones pelted at JNU students watching BBC documentary on phones2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:44 AM IST
BBC Documentary on PM Modi: Some students alleged that the stone-pelters were members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a charge the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student body denied.
Several students on Tuesday gathered at the JNU students' union office for a screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students claimed the administration cut power and internet to stop the event and staged a protest after stones were pelted on them.
