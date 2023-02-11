Stones pelted at Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in Telangana

In another incident of throwing stones at India's high-speed train, miscreants pelted stones at Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express when it was passing through Mahabubabad district, Telangana on Friday.
In another incident of throwing stones at India's high-speed train, miscreants pelted stones at Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express when it was passing through Mahabubabad district, Telangana on Friday.
A month ago, the Vande Bharat Express plying on the same route suffered damage due to stone pelting by drunk miscreants at Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. During that incident, the attack damaged the windows and glass pane of the train.
A month ago, the Vande Bharat Express plying on the same route suffered damage due to stone pelting by drunk miscreants at Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. During that incident, the attack damaged the windows and glass pane of the train.
The latest incident was reported by the Railway Protection Force(RPF). Afterward, an investigation was initiated in the matter. The damage to the train in this incident is yet to be assessed and will be found once the train reaches Vishakhapatnam, officials told. Till now, reports are citing of damage on one glass pane. They also informed that the attack is suspected to the be an act of some children.
The latest incident was reported by the Railway Protection Force(RPF). Afterward, an investigation was initiated in the matter. The damage to the train in this incident is yet to be assessed and will be found once the train reaches Vishakhapatnam, officials told. Till now, reports are citing of damage on one glass pane. They also informed that the attack is suspected to the be an act of some children.
"It (damage) will be assessed after the train reaches Visakhapatnam," officials told PTI. The Railway police have filed a case on its won. The earlier incident of stone pelting on the train was carried out even before its launch. Some unidentified persons had pelted stones at the coach of the train, which broke the glass of the window.
"It (damage) will be assessed after the train reaches Visakhapatnam," officials told PTI. The Railway police have filed a case on its won. The earlier incident of stone pelting on the train was carried out even before its launch. Some unidentified persons had pelted stones at the coach of the train, which broke the glass of the window.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, virtually, flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad, Telangana and Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, virtually, flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad, Telangana and Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Apart from attacks on the Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, there have been attacks on the Vande Bharat Express in Bihar as well as in Bengal. Along with the constant cases of stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express at different locations, there has been a constant inauguration of this train on new routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off two new Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai's CST Terminal railway station. The two trains will run between Mumbai-Sholapur and Mumbai- Sai Nagar Shirdi.
Apart from attacks on the Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, there have been attacks on the Vande Bharat Express in Bihar as well as in Bengal. Along with the constant cases of stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express at different locations, there has been a constant inauguration of this train on new routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off two new Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai's CST Terminal railway station. The two trains will run between Mumbai-Sholapur and Mumbai- Sai Nagar Shirdi.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.