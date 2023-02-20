Stones pelted on Owaisi's Delhi home, 4th incident since 2014
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said that stones were pelted at his Delhi residence.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, claiming that this was the fourth such incident since 2014, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×