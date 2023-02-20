Home / News / India /  Stones pelted on Owaisi's Delhi home, 4th incident since 2014
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, claiming that this was the fourth such incident since 2014, according to the news agency PTI.

Owaisi, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said that stones were pelted at his Delhi residence. The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Sunday. Following the incident, the AIMIM chief has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police.

"I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm," Owaisi alleged.

 

 

"This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," he further added. 

"Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest," he said. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Police responded to Owaisi's complaint and said that legal action is being taken in the incident. 

“Owiasi wasn't present at his residence when the alleged incident happened. One brick/stone was found in the parking area at the back entrance. An investigation has started," Delhi Police said. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

