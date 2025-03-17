Violent clashes erupt in Maharashtra’s Nagpur amid Aurangzeb’s tomb row; CM Fadnavis appeals for peace

Tensions prevailed in the Mahal area of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday after violent clashes broke out between two groups amid the ongoing agitations by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

During the incident, stone pelting was reported and vehicles were damaged. Police are trying to disperse mobs believed to be in thousands, reported ANI.

The incident reportedly took place after rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, reported PTI.

Advertisement

Police fired tear gas shells and even resorted to cane-charging to disperse a large mob in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. The violence reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, according to officials.

The unrest began late in the afternoon, shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Mahal area.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for peace and urged people not to believe in rumours.

50 people detained The Nagpur Police has detained over 50 people and is trying to identify any other people involved through CCTV footage and social media posts, according to a report by ANI. The area is peaceful now, the Commissioner of Police, Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Advertisement

"The situation is peaceful now, we have imposed a curfew under the area of around 11 police stations. The situation is under control," Nagpur Commissioner of Police told ANI.

Also Read | Nagpur violence: Videos of clashes go viral as CM Fadnavis appeals for peace

Curfew imposed in several parts On Tuesday, a curfew was imposed in parts of Nagpur to prevent such an incident from occurring again, reported ANI citing Singal.

Advertisement

However, in order to avoid further escalation, heavy police security has been deployed in the area.

"Two JCBs (were set ablaze) and a few more vehicles were also impacted. One fireman is injured," ANI quoted a Fire Brigade official as saying.

What has led to violence? According to police, rumours spread that the Quran was burnt during the agitation. Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community.

A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening alleging the burning of the holy book. Bajrang Dal office-bearers, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members began gathering in various parts including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park. Sensing potential trouble, the police intensified patrolling and called in additional security forces to maintain law and order.

Police fire tear gas; violence spreads to neighbouring areas

CM Fadnavis appeals for peace “Police administration is handling the situation after stone pelting and tense situation in Mahal area of ​​Nagpur. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed that citizens should fully cooperate with the administration in this situation,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"We are constantly in touch with the police administration and citizens should cooperate with them. Nagpur is a peaceful and co-operative city. This has been a permanent tradition of Nagpur. In such a case, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed not to believe any rumours and give full cooperation to the administration," the CMO added.