Stop giving egg for midday meal: BJP leader advocates for vegetarian students2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 12:46 PM IST
‘Our policies are to be designed such that every student has equal opportunity,’ the leader said.
Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of deceased union minister Ananth Kumar, questioned the Karnataka government over why it served eggs to kids for lunch. The BJP leader claimed that many vegetarians would find eggs offensive and urged the state government to create regulations that are fair to everybody.