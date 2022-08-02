Stop giving egg for midday meal: BJP leader advocates for vegetarian students

To combat childhood malnutrition, C.S. Dwarakanath, a former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, demanded the inclusion of meat and eggs in the midday meal. He demanded that the government ought to make meat a part of the midday meal as well in addition to eggs. The majority of children have anaemia due to vitamin B12 deficiency, which can be treated by eating more meat, he added.

