Stop stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, UP amid COVID-19: Plea in Delhi HC

An application has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to authorities to take immediate steps to prevent the stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the view of COVID-19 situation.

The petition also sought directions to the respondents to send expert teams to these three states for implementing effective measures to curb stubble burning.

The stubble burning will lead to a massive increase in the number of emergency cases in the current situation of widespread COVID-19, the petitioner contended.

The application/petition has been moved in an ongoing 2015 matter related to air pollution, stated that high level of pollution caused due to stubble burning also affects the respiratory system of human beings making the immune system weaker.

The deadly virus, which has already claimed the lives of over 92,000 citizens, attacks the respiratory organs and immune system of the human body, the plea added.

The plea filed by Sudhir Mishra through Advocate Petal Chandhok and Advocate Ritwika Nanda also submitted that the stubble burning has already begun in parts of Punjab, indicating a mammoth rise of 6 per cent in incidents of stubble burning in last one week.

According to the petitioner, the findings clearly show a direct connection of the increased air pollution with the ascending COVID-19 cases in the current situation and making it worst.

"Since air quality is in the public good, central coordination to tackle the problem becomes even more important, implying that the government of the three states would need to come together and take immediate actions to stop farmers from burning the crop residue. Broadly, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have to act expeditiously for the health of citizens of not only Delhi but surrounding areas of NCT Delhi that fall in the category of enhanced emergency," the plea said.

The prevention, control and abetment of the ever-increasing air pollution menace in the National Capital Territory of Delhi that is adversely affecting the image, habitability, prospects of trade and commerce, growth of the tourism sector and the health of the citizens of India residing and/or visiting the NCT of Delhi, thereby inter alia violating fundamental rights to life and profession of the citizens of India, and more particularly of the NCT of Delhi, the petition stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

