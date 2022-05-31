Stop treating rape victims as suspects, UK data watchdog tells police

According to an assessment commissioned by the UK government in 2021, digital information requested from victims should be limited to what is necessary and proportional.
The UK's data protection authority has urged police and prosecutors to stop treating rape victims as suspects and to end the "digital strip search" of their personal information that critics have compared to. On May 31, UK Information Commissioner John Edwards stated that victims of attacks were being forced to give the court system unprecedented amounts of information about their life, ranging from medical data to school reports, and that this had to stop.
According to Edwards, the problem is fueling public scepticism in the system, resulting in low prosecution and conviction rates. In England and Wales, these fell to a new low in 2019, with only 1.3 percent of registered rape offences leading to a charge or summons, according to the latest Home Office data for the year ending September 2021.
"Our investigation reveals an upsetting picture of how victims of rape and serious sexual assault feel treated," he said. "Victims are being treated as suspects, and people feel revictimised by a system they expect to support them."
The UK government-commissioned review in 2021 stated that digital material required from victims should be carefully confined to what is essential and proportional. Victims' advocacy groups praised the findings, saying it demonstrated that more needs to be done to protect victims' privacy.
"The Review has heard victims’ experience of feeling digitally 'strip searched' and many have been left without phones for months, leaving them without vital support at a time of immense trauma," it said.
"Excessive intrusion into irrelevant and deeply personal data of rape complainants has become habitual in the justice system," said Vera Baird, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales.
The National Police Chiefs' Council said police recognised more needed to be done to improve the response to rape and sex offences, saying they would "continue to strive to protect privacy whilst observing the absolute right of defendants to a fair trial".
