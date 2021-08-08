Centre has asked states and union territories to curb the use of Indian national flags made of plastic. In a communique ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Ministry of Home Affairs noted that plastic flags do not decompose for a long time, making their appropriate disposal a problem. The central government has issued similar communications in the past too.

"There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag," Home said a letter to governments in the states and union territories.

The ministry raised concerns over use of plastic flags during national, cultural and sports events, which causes 'practical problems' with their dignified disposal.

"Since, plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flags made of plastic commensurate with dignity of the flag, is a practical problem," the ministry said.

"You are, therefore, requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are used by the public in terms of the provisions of the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’ and such paper flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event," it further added.

The Home Ministry instructed that such flags are to be disposed of in private, consistent with the dignity of the Indian tricolour. State governments have also been asked to advertise , in the electronic and print media against use of national flags made of plastic.

The ministry also attached copies of 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971' and the 'Flag Code of India, 2002', which govern the display of national flag, along with its letter.

