The Goa government has directed GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) to stop using any suffix or prefix with the name MOPA Airport and instead call it 'Manohar International Airport'. In a letter on behalf of the Goa government, the state's director of civil aviation, Dr S. Shanbhogue, pointed out that even after renaming the Greenfield International Airport as Manohar International Airport, several airlines, sub-licensees, other airports and even GGIAL were using different names for the facility.

“GGIAL should stop writing 'New Goa' with immediate effect. Further, you are required to take all necessary action to ensure that all the stake holders connected with the airport like airlines, sub-licensees, other airports only use the name as 'Manohar International Airport' for all purposes" Dr Shanbhogue wrote in a letter to GGIAL on Friday.

Goa's Civil Aviation Director explained in the letter that the name Manohar International Airport has been approved by the central cabinet, state cabinet and a resolution has also been passed by the state assembly.

Dr Shabhogue added “It was informed that you are required to carry the same name for all purposes without any prefix or suffix to the name for any branding, social media platforms, announcements at airports and flights etc"

The director has ordered GGIAL to comply with the direction within eights days and warned that any non-compliance will be viewed seriously.

Developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crores, MOPA airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, besides rainwater harvesting, state of the art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the MOPA airport on December 11 and named it after former Goa Chief Minister and Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar.