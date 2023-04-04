'Stop writing new Goa…' Goa government's strict order on Manohar International Airport2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Goa government has pointed out that GGIAl has been using the name New Goa to refer to the Manohar International Airport.
The Goa government has directed GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) to stop using any suffix or prefix with the name MOPA Airport and instead call it 'Manohar International Airport'. In a letter on behalf of the Goa government, the state's director of civil aviation, Dr S. Shanbhogue, pointed out that even after renaming the Greenfield International Airport as Manohar International Airport, several airlines, sub-licensees, other airports and even GGIAL were using different names for the facility.
