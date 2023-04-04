The Goa government has directed GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) to stop using any suffix or prefix with the name MOPA Airport and instead call it 'Manohar International Airport'. In a letter on behalf of the Goa government, the state's director of civil aviation, Dr S. Shanbhogue, pointed out that even after renaming the Greenfield International Airport as Manohar International Airport, several airlines, sub-licensees, other airports and even GGIAL were using different names for the facility.

