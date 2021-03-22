Storage area network failure cause of glitch: NSE on trade halt

“Between our primary and NDR sites, NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. On 24 February 24, we had instability in links from both service providers primarily due to digging and construction activity along the path between the two sites. The replication to NDR is designed such that in the event of the links between primary and NDR getting cut, the primary continues operations without any direct effect. Post earlier link failures in February 2021, operations continued without any interruption," NSE said.