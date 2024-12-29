The Mahakumbh 2025 promises to be a historic event featuring a stunning drone show with 2,000 illuminated drones. Attendees will witness mythological tales come to life, enhancing the spiritual experience in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said that Mahakumbh 2025 will be historic, adding that strict arrangements are in place.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to mesmerize attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj, according to a press release. The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering.

“The Maha Kumbh will be historic, amazing, grand, and divine. A new record will be set in the world. Strict arrangements have been made, and no one will face any problems," Singh told ANI.

District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event.

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The event is likely to feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors.

Starting in early January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.