Stories of distress, hope on LinkedIn

The new normal is characterised by stiff competition for work where at any given point in time, there are far higher numbers of applicants than jobs. LinkedIn’s own analysis underscores this—the company stated that although hiring activity between early-April to end-June improved in India, the average number of applications per job posted on the platform doubled from around 90 in January 2020 to 180 in June.For certain prized jobs, the number of applicants would be in order of magnitude higher. Facebook, for instance, has an opening for a director of WhatsApp Payments based out of Gurugram. The job posted two weeks ago has 1,239 applicants thus far. Amazon has an opening for a team leader’s role based out of Delhi. The mid-senior level opening has 1,258 applicants. Times Internet Limited has an opening for a deputy editor’s role. There are 579 applicants.