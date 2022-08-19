A low pressure area was formed over the northeast and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts in the morning and is likely to concentrate into a depression by tomorrow morning, IMD said on Friday.

“The Depression over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal lay centered about 250 km east-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) at 0830 IST of today,19th http://August.To move West-Northwestwards and cross between Balasore & Sagar Islands by today evening," the IMD said in its latest tweet.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and become well marked Low Pressure Area during next six hours. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is likely to concentrate into a Depression by tomorrow morning, August 19 over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, North Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh," the release said on

Under the impact of the depression, a third in the fortnight, heavy rains triggered a flood in Jagatsinghpur and Rayagada districts, and some areas in Subarnarekha basin in the northern region, a revenue department official said.

Jagatsinghpur district recorded 107 mm of overnight rainfall, as per the weather department.

The low-pressure area over northeast and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards and concentrated into a depression, centred about 310 km east-southeast of Balasore, it said.

It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression and is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coast between Balasore and Sagar Islands in the evening, the weather department added.

It would continue to move west-northwestwards across Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, and move towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually.

In view of the forecast, the Odisha government asked the districts to closely monitor the situation.

A red alert of extremely heavy rain has been issued for parts of Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts.