Storm alert: Heavy rains in these states as low-pressure area turns into depression2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:56 PM IST
- A red alert of extremely heavy rain has been issued for parts of Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts
A low pressure area was formed over the northeast and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts in the morning and is likely to concentrate into a depression by tomorrow morning, IMD said on Friday.