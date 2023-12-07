Stormy Monday in Chennai: Why are our cities so flood-prone?

What was the economic impact?

It is expected to be severe. Many industrial estates in and around the city have been flooded and its impact will be known in the coming days. The automobile and electronics cluster of Sriperumbudur and Oragadam—home to Hyundai, Daimler, Renault-Nissan, Foxconn and many other global majors—had to shut operations on Monday and operated with skeletal staff on Tuesday. With airports shut, trains cancelled and roads flooded, economic activity came to a halt for two days. Chennai’s famed IT-hub is still under water. Experts fear economic loss could run into hundreds of crores of rupees.